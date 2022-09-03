Kerala

Revaluation results out

Results of revaluation and scrutiny of answer scripts for the Plus Two higher secondary SAY (Save-a-Year)/Improvement examinations held in July have been published. The results are available on the portal www.dhsekerala.gov.in.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 3, 2022 8:55:55 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/revaluation-results-out/article65846190.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY