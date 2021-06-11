Retired teacher, wife hacked to death in Wayanad in Kerala

Police say the incident follows what appears to be a burglary attempt by two persons who had their faces covered

An elderly couple was hacked to death at Nelliyambam near Panamaram in Wayanad district on Thursday night following what appears to be a burglary attempt by two persons. The diseased were identified as Kesavan (75), a retired teacher, and wife Padmavathy (70).

According to the police, the incident occurred around 8.30 p.m. on Thursday when the duo was alone in the house. Their relatives nearby rushed to the spot upon hearing Padmavathy’s loud cries for help. Kesavan was found dead in a pool of blood and Padmavathy had sustained serious injuries. She told the relatives that they were attacked by two persons who had their faces covered with masks.

Though Padmavathy was admitted to the Government Medical College hospital at Mananthavady, she succumbed to her injuries around 4.30 a.m. on Friday.

Senior police officials, including Wayanad district police chief Aravind Sukumar, along with forensic experts later reached the crime scene.

“Prima facie, it appears to be a case of murder for gain. However, we have begun a probe,” the police

said.