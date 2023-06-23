Retired Army soldier’s ‘priceless’ bicycle

June 23, 2023 09:04 pm | Updated 09:06 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

It was made in England some 100 years ago and continues to hit the streets of Cherthala. Gannas Simon T., 60, a retired Indian Army soldier, considers the ‘Hercules’ bicycle, which he inherited from his father several decades ago, a “priceless” item.

The black-coloured vintage bike is thought to have first arrived in Kozhikode in the 1920s for a trader. Later, Simon’s granduncle Cherunni, owner of Kunnamkulam-based Jos and Company, bought the “second-hand” bicycle and used it for several years. He later gifted the bike to Gannas’ father T.A. Simon.

Though an inscription on the handle of the bicycle reads ‘Made in England’, Mr. Simon says that it is difficult to prove the exact age of the two-wheeler. “Whatever information I have about the bicycle was received from my father and ancestors. I have clear childhood memories of my father, who worked at a shop, riding the bike. He died 39 years ago and the bicycle came into my possession. When we moved from Kunnamkulam to Cherthala, we brought it together with us,” says Mr. Simon.

Compared to other bikes, Gannas’ bicycle is a bit taller. Over the years, its mudguard, seat, rims and tyres were replaced, but the frame and handle remain the same several decades after it came to the family. The sexagenerian who runs a shop in Cherthala municipality often pedal the bike to work. “I have a Royal Enfield Bullet, but I like riding the bicycle. For me, it is not a normal bike and is a family heirloom. It brings back so many fond memories of my father and others,” he says.

Mr. Simon says that people have approached him with some hefty amount to buy the “collector’s item”. “I have received some huge offers to sell the bike. I told all of them that it is not up for sale at any cost. A few years ago, when I took it to a bicycle mechanic, he told me to ‘cast aside this aged bike’, which I rejected in no uncertain terms. I want my son to inherit it from me. I have already told him the importance of the two-wheeler and asked him not to sell it,” says Mr. Simon, who conducts regular maintenance to keep the two-wheeler in good shape.