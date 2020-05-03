Restrictions to be eased for shops

Commercial establishments in the capital district are expected to function with relaxed restrictions as the third phase of the lockdown kicks in on Monday.

Much focus will be on streamlining buyers and vendors in the Chala bazaar that witnessed uncontrollable rush last week, prompting the police to close down several shops, particularly those that sold non-essential items.

A meeting of traders’ representatives called by District Police Chief (Thiruvananthapuram city) Balram Kumar Upadhyay on Sunday decided to impose strict guidelines to coordinate the functioning of shops in the market. While the outlets will be permitted to function from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., only goods vehicles will be permitted to enter Chala via. the Killipalam-Aryasala route.

While the use of facemask has been made mandatory, the police have directed traders to ensure social distancing by functioning with half of their work force and regulating crowds.

Surveillance

The district administration placed 262 people under surveillance as part of efforts to contain the COVID-19 spread.

A total of 2,696 people are presently under surveillance in the district. Among them, 2,550 people are quarantined in their homes. Ninety-three were removed from the quarantine list after completing the 28-day mandated period. Eighty two people remained under observation in the Corona Care Centre that functioned in the Mar Ivanios College hostel.

The capital district currently has two COVID-19 patients who were being treated in the Thiruvananthapuram Government Medical College Hospital.

Eight persons were admitted to various hospitals in the district on Sunday after developing symptoms of the infection.

Of the 64 symptomatic people who are currently under treatment, there were 32 persons in the Government Medical College Hospital and eight in the General Hospital. Private hospitals have been treating 17 people in the district.

As many as 83 samples were collected by health workers in the district to be sent for detailed examination, while ninety-seven results returned negative on the day.

Vehicles seized

The Thiruvananthapuram City police booked 98 people and seized 74 vehicles for various lockdown violations that were detected. Sixty-nine people were penalised for failing to wear masks outdoors.

The Thiruvananthapuram Rural police also registered 447 people, arrested 461 people and seized 290 vehicles.