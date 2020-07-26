Respite for capital as cases drop to 175

The district witnessed a dip in daily COVID-19 cases as 175 people tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 on Sunday, significantly lower than the previous day’s caseload of 240. As many as 164 people contracted the infection through local transmission.

Eight health workers are among those who were diagnosed with the disease. The source of infection in eight cases are unknown.

Three imported cases have also found place in the official figures. With 51 COVID-19 patients recovering from the illness, the number of people who were treated in the district stood at 2,788.

While more people were diagnosed with the disease in the coastal areas, cases continued to mount in the rural areas of the district, particularly the southern region that borders Tamil Nadu and eastern parts including forest areas that form the tail end of the Western Ghats. The district’s tribal settlements accounted for a COVID-19 case probably for the first time.

A 15-year old boy, who hails from the Pankavu settlement in Kottoor, has tested positive for the infection, the source of which remains unknown. Among those who have gone into quarantine is the president of the Kuttichal grama panchayat, who is a close relative of the patient and resides close by. An official says the roads leading to the settlement have been barricaded.

From Parassala

On the other hand, more cases were reported from Parassala and nearby areas. They included a grade sub-inspector attached to the Parassala police station. Having displayed no symptoms, the Mavilakadu native turned up for work on the day, but was hospitalised soon after his test returned positive.

The district administration declared new containment zones in Kattakada and Ponnara wards in Kattakada grama panchayat; Kunnacodu and Kulangarakonam wards in Pallichal grama panchayat; Kochottukonam and Mariapuram wards in Chenkal grama panchayat; Kuttiyani ward in Vembayam grama panchayat; and Mudiyottukonam ward in Karavaram grama panchayat.

The authorities have also decided to intensify testing in the critical containment zone. Mobile testing units will be deployed in the zone 1 from Edava to Perumathura. The decision was taken at a meeting led by incident commanders U.V. Jose and S. Harikishore.

Three of the existing 10 ambulances stationed in the region will be utilised for the purpose. Symptomatic people, primary contacts of COVID-19 patients, and other quarantined will be tested. Meanwhile, tension prevailed in Pulimath grama panchayat late Saturday after a minor fire broke out in an institutional quarantine centre that housed seven people. However, no casualties were reported.

Short circuit

Fire broke out in a room in the Government Higher Secondary School in Koduvazhanoor, near Pulimath, by around 11.30 p.m. due to a suspected short circuit. The belongings of a woman who was accommodated in the room was charred. Fire was doused after a team from the Attingal fire station was pressed into action.