Request for elephant parade denied

The District Collector has denied permission for elephant parading at the Thrissur Pooram. The Paramekkavu Devaswom, one of the two main organisers, on Thursday approached the Collector for permission to conduct the pooram on May 2 by parading one elephant.

The Devaswom raised the demand citing that the district has no active COVID-19 case now. They pointed out that the pooram had been conducted with one elephant earlier too, when the celebrations were cancelled.

No exemptions

However, the Collector dismissed their demand in the wake of COVID lockdown in the country till May 3. Lockdown relaxation was not applicable for educational and religious institutions, he said.

Ten temples participate in the Thrissur Pooram. The other temples are against parading of elephants and celebrations. Usually, around 90 caparisoned elephants participate in functions in the 36-hour pooram celebrations. As per the earlier schedule, the sample fireworks, the first round of pyrotechnic show, a dress rehearsal of the main pooram fireworks, would have been on Thursday.

This year, since there were no fireworks, the temple advisory committee lit the Deepasthambham at the Sreemoolasthanam of the Vadakkunnathan temple.