Report aims at academic betterment: Minister

The Khader committee report is aimed at the academic improvement of school education and to streamline high dchool and higher secondary administrative set up, Education Minister C. Ravindranath has said.

Replying to questions by N. Jarayaj, Roshi Augustine and others in the Assembly on Tuesday, he sought to allay fears over the “merger” of high school and higher secondary divisions or that higher secondary teachers might end up teaching lower classes.

Leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala said that the 161 page Khader committee report did not say anything about improving academic excellence and that the government was trying to implement an incomplete report), under pressure from a teachers’ organisation.

Infrastructure

The Education Minister said that part one of Khader committee report was on administrative reforms, while the second part would be on basic infrastructure and facilities.