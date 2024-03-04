Renewed CMO Portal inaugurated

March 04, 2024 08:41 pm | Updated 08:42 pm IST

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan inaugurated the renewed CMO portal on Monday, which can make redressal of public grievances a smoother, simpler and transparent process

Individuals who submit any applications or grievances through the portal will be able to check the status of their application online.

The medical certificate, which is a requirement for applying for assistance from the Chief Minister’s relief fund, will be made available through e-health. The portal will facilitate the integration with e-health so that the medical certificates issued and uploaded by doctors will be accessible when the application for relief is processed

The renewed portal can be accessed in English and Malayalam. There will be options for the public to comment on the status of their complaint/application which might be either under process or have already been settled. The details of the charge officer handling the complaint will also be available through the portal.

Inaugurating the portal, Mr. Vijayan, said that commitment to people is of utmost importance in a democratic set up and that the government should work by imbibing this spirit. A government should be able to understand the problems faced by the people and to intervene constructively to resolve those issues.

The Chief Minister’s public grievances redressal mechanism has been made more citizen-centric and easy by integrating all parallel grievance redressal services. The process of securing aid from the CM’s relief fund has also been simplified.

The CMO portal, which had received an award of ₹5 lakh, for innovations in public service, donated this amount to the CM’s relief fund.

Health Minister Veena George, Chief Minister’s Officer on Special Duty S. Karthikeyan, e-health Project Director, Anu Kumari, were present.