Remand prisoners turn violent on bus

They also damaged equipment at Kilimanoor police station

They also damaged equipment at Kilimanoor police station

Three remand prisoners on Friday unleashed violence on a KSRTC bus and later at the Kilimanoor police station while being taken to the Poojappura Central Prison.

Some policemen and passengers were injured in the melee.

The incident took place when Muhammed Shan of Kadakkal, Ananthan of Kazhakuttam and Shifan of Nemom were being taken to the prison after their production at a court in Kottarakkara in connection with a theft case.

They created a ruckus on the bus when the policemen who escorted them recovered a packet of ganja from one of them. While the trio were subsequently overpowered and taken to the Kilimanoor police station, they vandalised the premises. Some furniture and electronic equipment were damaged in the incident. The police have launched an inquiry into the source of the contraband.