Remand prisoner dies in MCH after ‘viral infection’

Relatives allege foul play, rights panel takes suo motu case

A remand prisoner who was nabbed by the Mannanthala police for an alleged attempt to murder a youth died at the Thiruvananthapuram Government Medical College Hospital (MCH) late Friday. The deceased has been identified as Ajikumar, 37, of Mavarthalakonam, near Sreekaryam. He was the fifth accused in a case relating to the alleged abduction and attempt to murder Vattappara native Vishak in Powdikonam.

The police had arrested him and a few others on July 3, following which they were remanded the next day. Ajikumar was shifted to the MCH on July 6 after he developed a viral infection. He was confirmed dead around 11.45 p.m. on Sunday while undergoing treatment at the intensive care unit (ICU).

Ajikumar’s relatives alleged foul play and demanded an investigation into his death in police custody. His mother Shantha has petitioned the Chief Minister and City Police Commissioner, among others.

Police deny charges

The Mannanthala police, however, maintained that Ajikumar had wounds on his body while being taken into custody. He purportedly told the police that he had sustained the injuries in a fall earlier. Ajikumar had been remanded after conducting a medical examination, an official added. Kerala State Human Rights Commission took a suo motu case in the incident. Commission chairperson Antony Dominic directed the City Police Commissioner to investigate the circumstances that led to Ajikumar’s death and submit a report within four weeks.