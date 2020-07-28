Remand of Swapna, Sandeep extended

The Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Court (Economic Offences), Kochi, has extended the remand of Swapna Suresh and Sandeep Nair, the two accused in the diplomatic baggage gold smuggling case, for five more days.

The application was moved by the Customs in the court.

The court noted that the statements of some high profile persons were being recorded by the Customs as well as the National Investigation Agency (NIA). It accepted the contentions of the Special Public Prosecutor in the case that it was essential to cross-check the statements of the accused and to test its credibility to unravel the truth.

A lady officer not below the rank of superintendent shall keep a surveillance on Swapna while in custody. The accused should be given opportunity to interact with her children through electronic means, the court directed.

Trial in NIA court

Meanwhile, the NIA stated in a trial court that it was conducting investigation to “unearth the larger conspiracy in the case” and to track the gold and money trail. The agency submitted these aspects before the NIA Special Court, Kochi, while seeking the custody of K.T. Ramees, another accused in the case.

The custodial interrogation of the accused was required to unearth the truth in the case and further collection of evidences. Sandeep had earlier given a statement that Ramees had insisted gold shall be smuggled in large quantities and in maximum numbers during the lockdown period.

The evidences collected in the case need to be confronted to the accused and the existence of further evidences need to be probed and collected, without which the prosecution will be put to heavy loss, the NIA submitted in the court.