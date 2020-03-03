Remain committed to society, Governor tells students

Governor Arif Mohammed Khan has said that students going for higher education should show commitment to society.

Addressing the fourth graduation ceremony of Central University here on Monday, he said education was not just a way to make a living. Finding a livelihood is only one of the goals of education, he observed. “Education frees the mind from ignorance and darkness and takes the learner on the path to wisdom,” the Governor said, adding that man learned new things every day. Mr. Khan said that all must be aware of their rights and duties. “The success of life is where the things learned are practised,” he added.

The Governor said that with its high literacy rate, social consciousness, and democratic approach to education, Kerala was gaining international recognition.