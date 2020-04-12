Religious leaders oppose live streaming of temple rituals

Hindu religious leaders and Tantric scholars have condemned the statement of Devaswom Minister Kadakampally Surendran that the government will explore the possibility of live streaming of various temple rituals, including those at Guruvayur Sree Krishna Temple and Sabarimala Ayyappa Temple.

Replying to a query raised by Swami Sandeepananda Giri at a television show on Sunday, the Minister said the government would take a decision on live streaming only after consultations with the respective Devaswom boards.

Mr. Surendran said temple rituals, especially during festive occasions, could be live streamed as in the case of Easter services held in churches. The matter would be discussed with all Devaswom boards, he said.

Move opposed

Talking to The Hindu, Sabarimala Tantris Kandararu Rajeevararu and Kandararu Maheswararu Mohanararu said the rituals at Hindu temples, especially those in the State, were unique and hence it could not be compared with that of other religious faiths.

According to them, taking photographs of the presiding deity is not allowed and hence photography itself has been prohibited at temples, including those controlled by Devaswom boards.

Sabarimala Ayyappa Seva Samajom president Akkeeramon Kalidasan Bahattathiripad said the Minister might have made such a statement out of ignorance on the unique tantric and ritualistic traditions and custom at various temples.

Mr. Bhattathirippad said the government should not venture into such misadventures. He said the government should stay away from matters relating to religious faith, ritualistic custom and tradition attached to various places of worship. The Minister should keep in mind that not even electricity was permitted inside the sanctum sanctorum, he said.