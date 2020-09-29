Relief to political parties as EC cancels bypolls

Political parties in Kerala appeared to heave a sigh of relief on Tuesday after they learnt that the Election Commission (EC) had called off the Assembly by-elections in Chavara and Kuttanad which it had scheduled for November.
Leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala welcomed the decision. An all-party meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had on September 9 requested the EC to cancel the elections. The LDF has also welcomed the development.
The meeting had agreed that the model code of conduct for the Assembly elections would come into force on March 10, 2021. The newly-elected MLAs would not be able to do justice to their office in their three-month tenure.
Moreover, Mr. Vijayan had pointed out that the entire government machinery was committed to fighting the pandemic, and it would be impractical to deploy the administration to conduct the bypolls.
The BJP had agreed to cancel the bypolls but insisted that the LSGI elections be held on schedule.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath