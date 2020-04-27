Relief for Kannur, Kasaragod

Kannur and Kasaragod, which fall under the red zone category, reported no new COVID-19 cases on Sunday.

While the number of cases is spiralling across the country, 91.4% of infected people have recovered in Kasaragod. On Sunday, one more person was discharged from hospital, and the number of those who have left hospitals has reached 160. Only 15 patients are undergoing treatment.

Despite a dip in the number of cases, 2,197 people are under observation. While 2,165 are in home quarantine, 32 are in hospitals. So far, 3,791 samples have been tested, and 3,104 have returned negative. Two more persons were admitted to the isolation ward, the Health Department said.

In Kannur

In Kannur too, no sample was tested positive.

As of now, there are 112 positive cases in the district. On Sunday, a 24-year-old resident of Cheruvancheri, was discharged from the COVID-19 hospital at Anjarakandy. At present, only 54 are undergoing treatment.

Meanwhile, 2,720 people are under observation, which include 2,606 in home quarantine, 55 at the Kannur Government Medical College Hospital, 21 at the District Hospital, six at the Thalassery General Hospital, and 32 at the District COVID Medical Centre.

As many as 2,851 samples were sent for test, and the results of 2,571 returned negative. A second phase of sample testing to determine the spread of the virus continued on Sunday.

In the second stage, swab tests for those who are at risk of spreading the virus will be done.