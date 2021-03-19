Regulation of train services in Kerala announced

Railways fully or partially cancel and divert special trains for pre-commissioning works as part of track doubling in Madurai-Tirunelveli section

The Railways have fully or partially cancelled and diverted special trains in order to facilitate pre-commissioning works as part of track doubling in the Madurai-Tirunelveli section of the Madurai division.

Train numbers 02627/02628 Tiruchirappalli Junction-Thiruvananthapuram Central-Tiruchirappalli daily specials via Nagercoil Town-Tiruneveli Junction-Madurai Junction will not operate from March 21 to 30.

According to the Railways, Train no. 06128 Guruvayur-Chennai Egmore daily special leaving Guruvayur from March 20 to 29 will be partially cancelled between Tirunelveli Junction and Chennai Egmore. It will be short-terminated at Tiruneveli Junction.

Train no. 06127 Chennai Egmore-Guruvayur daily special scheduled to leave Chennai Egmore from March 21 to 30 will be partially cancelled between Chennai Egmore and Tirunelveli. The train will commence service from Tirunelveli Junction as per schedule.

Train no. 06730 Punalur-Madurai Junction daily special via Kollam Junction-Thiruvananthapuram Central-Nagercoil Junction-Tirunelveli Junction leaving Punalur from March 26 to 29 will be partially cancelled between Tirunelveli and Madurai Junctions. The train will be short-terminated at Tirunelveli Junction.

Train no. 06729 Madurai Junction-Punalur daily special via Tirunelveli Junction-Nagercoil Junction-Thiruvananthapuram Central-Kollam Junction scheduled to leave Madurai Junction from March 27 to 30 will be partially cancelled between Madurai and Tirunelveli Junctions. The train will commence service from Tirunelveli Junction as per schedule.

Diversion

Train no. 06340 Nagercoil Junction-Mumbai CSMT special train via Tirunelveli-Madurai-Dindigul-Salem and Jolarpettai Junctions leaving Nagercoil Junction on March 30 will be diverted via Thiruvananthapuram Central-Shornur Junction and Thokur in Karnataka.