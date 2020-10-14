Registration for IITs and NITs ends today

First round of seat allocation to be published on Saturday

The first round of seat allocation for admission to IITs, NITs, IIITs, and other GFTIs will be published on the website of Joint Seat Allocation Authority ( JoSSA) on Saturday.

The registration and online choice filling which began on October 6 will end at 5 p.m. on Thursday. Already the results of the second round of mock allotment of JoSAA, a counselling meant for candidates who have cleared the Joint Engineering Entrance (JEE), have been announced on their website josaa.nic.in.

Mock allotment is conducted before the actual seat allocation to help candidates to know their chances on the basis of their rank and preference at an institute. This will also help candidates to modify their selected choices of institutes and branch of study.

Sunil Jacob John, chairman, UG Admissions and centre in-charge of Central Seat Allocation Board Verification Centre at National Institute of Technology-Calicut (NIT-C) said that first round of online reporting, fee remittance, document upload and seat acceptance would be held from October 17 to October 19. There would be a total of six regular rounds of seat allocation and online reporting.

Three options

The candidates will have three options to choose – floating, freezing and sliding. The floating option is for those candidates who wish to accept the offered seat but also are looking for a seat in a better or higher preferred college or course.

The freezing option is for candidates who has accepted the allotted seat and do not wish to participate in further rounds. The sliding option enables candidates to accept the allotted seat but are willing to upgrade if admissions are open in a better course at the same institute.

A detailed schedule of all rounds is available on the JoSAA website. Candidates getting allotment in each round should report for online document verification and seat acceptance on the dates specified in the counselling schedule failing which the allotted seat will get forfeited and will be re-allotted to other eligible candidates in the subsequent rounds.

Admission schedule

Candidates who have accepted their seats in any of the six rounds should attend the allotted institute on the dates specified in schedule. For admission to the NIT-C, the schedule is from November 9 to 13.

Prof. John said that the Ministry of Education has not taken a final decision on the physical presence of the candidates at the admitting institute.

The NITC website has an admission link as well. The Help Centre at NITC ( phone: 0495-2286118, 2286110, email: ugadmission@nitc.ac.in) will function during office to assist the candidates in registration and choice filling.