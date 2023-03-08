HamberMenu
Regional study centre opened at K.E. Carmel CMI School

March 08, 2023 09:30 pm | Updated 09:30 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Hindu Bureau
Agriculture Minister P. Prasad inaugurating a regional study centre at K.E. Carmel CMI School, Muhamma.

Thanathidam, a regional study centre, was opened at KE Carmel CMI School, Muhamma, recently. It was inaugurated by Agriculture Minister P. Prasad. The centre attached to the school library houses a collection of local literary works. At the function, ward member Vishnu V. launched a magazine ‘Thanathidam’, which sheds light on Alappuzha, its historical events, literary figures, and their works. KE Carmel CMI School principal Fr. Samjy Vadakkedom presided. Vice principal Shiny Jose, PTA president Abhilash P.P. and secretary Rocky M. Thottungal and others attended.

