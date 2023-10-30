HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Refrain from replacing ‘India’ with ‘Bharat’ in textbooks, SIHC urges Education Ministry

October 30, 2023 07:47 pm | Updated 07:47 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The South Indian History Congress (SIHC) has urged the Ministry of Education to refrain from replacing ‘India’ with ‘Bharat’ in school textbooks.

The demand was put forth in a resolution passed during its 42nd annual session which concluded here on Monday.

A high-level committee instituted by the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) to revise the social sciences curriculum had recently recommended the change in nomenclature.

In its resolution, SIHC emphasised that the name ‘India’ is widely recognised and identified both within the country and globally. It argued that attributing the name ‘Bharat’ to the ancient period is historically inaccurate and advocated the authorities adhered to the Indian Constitution.

Three resolutions were passed during the SIHC general body meeting held on the concluding day of the valedictory session.

Kerala State Planning Board vice chairman V.K. Ramachandran inaugurated the valedictory session. Shaji A, head of the department of History, Kerala University; University College Vice Principal Santhosh Kumar K. and local secretary of the SIHC annual session A. Balakrishnan also spoke on the occasion.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.