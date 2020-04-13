Redistribution of funds mooted to revive economy

A thorough re-prioritisation of Plan and non-Plan expenditure with focus on health, public distribution, production of essentials, and social welfare has been mooted to bail out the State economy crippled by COVID-19.

Re-orientation of research and strengthening of health-care infrastructure are imperative and this calls for assiduous planning in expending the spartan resources, says Planning Board member K.N. Harilal.

‘Boost production’

The alarming dip in the State’s revenue and remote chances of reviving it in the near future are hard truths. Austerity should be the buzzword for institutions and individuals, he says.

Due thrust should be laid on the supply side. Production of vegetables, grain, and other essentials should be boosted without upsetting the social distancing norms.

Institutions as well as universities will have to rework their research plans. More focus needs to be placed on epidemic research and that can be done only at the cost of some of the ongoing projects.

Focal areas

The government will have to spend more on health-care, police, and welfare schemes.

The public distribution system will have to be augmented to ensure that irrespective of income and other classifications, all citizens are get due rations.

“Kerala has one of the most efficient public distribution systems in the country. Still a substantial share of resources will have to be apportioned for sustaining its present strengths and also equipping it to meet a future surge in demand. This is quite important since the State accounts for only 20% production to meet its food requirements,” he says.

Civil works involving major capital expenditure will have to be deferred. The administrative cost will have to be reduced to the bare minimum in all strata of governance from panchayats to the highest level of governance.

Attempts to push through such proposals may draw flak. Instead of leaving the choices to bureaucrats, a consensus should be evolved through participatory planning and discussions, he says.