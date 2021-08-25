Record sales for Milma this Onam

Total sale was 79,86,916 litres

Milma has set an all-time record in the sale of milk, curd, and other dairy products during the Onam days from August 20 to 23.

The total sale of milk during these four days was 79,86,916 litres, an increase of 6.64% from during Onam last year.

A record quantity of 32,81,089 litres of milk was sold on Thiruvonam day (August 21) alone.

This is an increase of 11.85% from last year’s sale.

Milma also sold 8,49,717 kg of curd during these four days of the Onam festival, as per officials.

Direct supply

On Thiruvonam day alone, 3,31,971 kg of curd was sold as against 3,18,418 kg last year.

The increase in sales that was marked was of 4.86%, according to authorities.

Apart from the direct supply through its extensive sales network across the State, Milma provided 425 tonnes of ghee for the Onam kits supplied by the Kerala State Civil Supplies Corporation (Supplyco).

Other products of Milma such as butter, palada, payasam mix, peda, and flavoured milk were also supplied in sufficient quantities to meet the demand of the festival.

Significant

It is significant that Milma, along with its three regional unions, has been able to supply such a large quantity of these items in a time-bound manner despite severe constraints that were caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, a statement from the Milma authorities here said.