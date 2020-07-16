Reconsider rail corridor project: KSSP

The Kerala Sastra Sahitya Parishad (KSSP) has urged the government to reconsider the 529.45-km Kochuveli-Kasaragod semi-high speed rail corridor, Silver Line, as it does not give priority to the development of the transport sector.

Besides, the project to be executed by Kerala Rail Development Corporation Ltd at a cost ₹63,941 crore will aggravate economic and environmental problems faced by the State.

Instead of going ahead with the Silver Line standard gauge project, A.P. Muralidharan and K. Radhan, KSSP president and general secretary respectively, said the State should push for doubling of the existing rail tracks and electronic signalling for the rail network.

The standard gauge mooted for Silver Line in view of the saturated broad gauge line will not benefit long-distance commuters and goods movement. The KSSP has said the move to introduce technology not available in the State as the concept of modern development is aimed at misleading the people.

The priority and the need of the State at present are environmental friendly projects that benefit maximum number of citizens and with less investment. Unfortunately, there is no move to double the existing line and introduce electronic signalling and this is suspicious, they said.

Completion of the doubling works and electronic signalling system and introduction of mainline electric multiple units to link cities and towns will solve the bulk of the transportation problems being faced by the State, they said.

Of the ₹63,941 crore needed, 52% has to be mobilised through loans and the State and the Centre will have to bear the balance. The KSSP is of the view that the State’s financial situation will turn worse if the project is executed.

The KSSP expressed concern over the environmental issues as huge quantities of granite and earth will have to be mobilised. It asked the government to make available the DPR and EIA in the public domain and for a transparent and democratic public hearing of the project.