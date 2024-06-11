Recognition for environment-friendly practices of General Hospital, Ernakulam

General Hospital, Ernakulam has won the award for best environment practices given by the Kerala State Pollution Control Board in the category of healthcare institutions. The hospital won the first position in the category of government hospitals, with total number of beds between 250 and 400.

The performance of healthcare institutions in the evaluation parameters including pollution control and protection of energy and water was taken into account by the Board while shortlisting the best performing hospitals. Other performance indicators included waste processing and disposal, implementation of innovative ideas, plastic waste management and re-use, and proper management and disposal of e-waste.

The General Hospital had implemented various environment-friendly initiatives over the last several years. Organic waste generated on the campus is turned into manure, which is used in the vegetable and medicinal herb garden. The manure is also used for plants at the nearby Subhash Park.

The institution has a rainwater storage tank, with a capacity of 1.3 lakh litres. Plastic waste is segregated and handed over to recognised agencies for scientific re-use and disposal. The authorities have also set up panels to tap solar energy. The installation of over 270 solar panels has helped in reducing electricity charges. Patients and their bystanders can avail hot water from the solar water heater installed on the campus. The hospital had won the Board’s recognition five times earlier.