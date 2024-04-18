Received zero support from State govt. for Kannur’s development, says K. Sudhakaran

April 18, 2024 11:42 pm | Updated 11:42 pm IST

How do you assess your performance as the MP of Kannur LS constituency?

Despite facing non-cooperative regimes at both Centre and State, I managed to secure ₹188.01 crore for developmental projects. In addition to Members of Parliament Local Area Development scheme (MPLADS) works totalling ₹18.44 crore, I secured ₹70 crore under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) scheme and an additional ₹26 crore under the Central Road Fund.

Kannur railway station was included in the AMRIT scheme with an allocation of ₹34 crores. For digital connectivity, I advocated for an investment of ₹24 crores. Moreover, ₹4 crores from the PM relief fund was allocated to support needy patients.

With my intervention, Air India enhanced its operations at the Kannur Airport, including the introduction of wide-body aircraft. My first meeting with the Minority Affairs Minister after the election was to make him understand the need for a Haj embarkation point. The Government granted it here in 2023.

Were you able to effectively use the MPLADS funds in the areas where you had made promises in the past?

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] has been spreading some tall lies over the MPLADS funds expenditure. At present, projects worth ₹10 crore have been completed here. Yet, the Collectorate has yet to settle the vendors’ bills. Certain finance officers affiliated with the Left unions are deliberately stalling the process.

The lion’s share of these funds went towards basic infrastructure development. Notably, I earmarked ₹1 crore specifically for the differently-abled individuals. This was the highest amount spent by an MP for differently-abled citizens.

Did you get the expected level of cooperation from all sectors as a people’s representative?

Political cooperation in Kannur appears to be a myth. To be frank, I’ve received zero support from the Chief Minister when it comes to Kannur’s development. The CPI(M) incessantly throws obstacles my way. Whether it’s installing the thermal screening unit at the Kannur airport or any other crucial project I undertake, the State government attempts to stifle progress.

But, I have faced challenges head-on, and I don’t let anyone’s political non-cooperation slow me down. I refrain from blaming individual officials, as they operate under explicit directives from the CPI (M) to impede my progress. It’s high time all stakeholders unite for development initiatives. After all, politics should ultimately serve the people and improve their lives.

Have you ever felt drained or overburdened while playing the roles of KPCC president and MP simultaneously?

The initial year as KPCC President had been tough for me to balance both the roles. I had been truthful about it as well. But now, with a strong team of committed leaders by my side, I can handle my responsibilities well. I spend most of my day traveling for campaigns and meeting my voters. And my health is perfectly fine.