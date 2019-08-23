‘Rebuilding should start from the farms’

Governor P. Sathasivam advocates a revisit of the present concept of development and land utilisation in the State in accordance with the warnings of the nature in the form of rain, floods and landslips that ravaged most parts of the State this year and last year. Excerpts from an interview:

As head of the State, you were in constant touch with the government and ensured that immediate rescue, relief and rehabilitation initiatives were undertaken during the recent floods. What was it that struck you most?

As a person hailing from Tamil Nadu and familiar with the parching summer and difficulties due to shortage of water, I have always envied Kerala’s lush greenery, moderate climate and availability of water. But, last year's floods and this year's landslips have urged us to seek ways to avoid such calamities in future. Last year's floods were unprecedented and had brought hundreds from prosperity to poverty in a matter of days. We had responded with courage and this year we were more confident and more prepared, as was evident in the efforts.

The flood is said to have brought out the innate goodness of the people. What should we do to sustain this spirit of oneness?

What struck me most was the strong resolve of the people to overcome the disaster. They did not need a call to unite. Instead, they felt the need and acted on their own. The timely intervention of our fishermen community strengthened the morale of our people. Our youths continue to surprise us with their active role in rescue and relief, and a very positive use of the social media. In fact, it was in such unity that we experienced the true sparkle of Onam last year. People may differ politically and on other lines, but when it comes to a common cause, unity comes naturally.

What should we do to ensure that the State's farm produce and productivity are not affected by such natural calamities?

After last year's floods, our farmers, especially those in Kuttanad, could spring back with a much better crop, for which they have to be appreciated. We need improved weather forecast facilities, better upkeep of water channels, well-scheduled desilting programmes and stabilisation of outer bunds and polders. Adequate and safe storage and refrigeration facilities to avoid waste of harvested crops are needed.

Could Kerala be paying the price for global warming because of its unique geographical positioning?

In our urge to improve infrastructure, we have been contesting every warning on damage to nature. Our concept of development and land utilisation needs to be revisited in accordance with such warnings. What is essential is a speedy political and social consensus on such matters.

Would you say this is an ideal opportunity for the State to reconfigure its development priorities and growth trajectory?

We must begin the rebuilding process from agriculture, as the first step to regain the lost glory of a truly green State. We need a rethink on the way we plan our infrastructure, by considering the changing climate and its impact. Environmental impact assessment is essential in every step towards development. Effective waste management needs more focus. Most importantly, we need to perfect our disaster response systems so as to deal with future events.

What is your message for the youth of Kerala, not just with reference to the flood, but in terms of sustainable growth?

Our youth are well aware of the events in society, and they react in the right manner. But a small section seems to be wrongly guided and, unfortunately, the impact of such wrong guidance is visible on some of our campuses. If their attention could be diverted to more constructive purposes and meaningful social dialogue, we can expect better contribution.