Kerala

Reading fest to be held online from June 19

The 25th edition of the P.N. Panicker Memorial National Reading Day – Reading Month Celebration will be observed across the country in the online mode this year on account of COVID-19.

In an official release here recently, the P.N. Panicker Foundation stated the NITI Aayog directed all States and Union Territories to observe the occasion and organise various programmes in educational institutions, local bodies and other places to promote technology-enabled reading.

The festival, which will commence on Day of Reading on June 19 to coincide with the remembrance day of P.N. Panicker and will continue until July 18, will feature online quiz, oration, drawing competitions with the participation of children.

