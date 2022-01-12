‘Reach capital from Kollam in 22 minutes’

SilverLine will make Thiruvananthapuram just 22 minutes far from the Kollam, said K-Rail Managing Director V.S. Ajith Kumar here on Wednesday.

Explaining the the project at the Janasamaksham programme, he added that the travel time from the district to Ernakulam will be reduced to one hour and three minutes.He explained that there will be services every 20 minutes and the main depot will be in Kollam. Pointing out the current train fares, Mr. Kumar said that rate of SilverLine is expected to be ₹2.75 per km. “While the train fare is ₹710 for second AC and and ₹550 for third AC, it is estimated to be around ₹150 on SilverLine.” “The best compensation will be provided to those who lose their land, house or business. The loan would be ₹43,000 crore, but the project will be profitable in the long run. In ,” he said.