RARS will be developed as centre of excellence, says Minister

Agriculture Minister V.S. Sunil Kumar visiting Pooppoli, a 12-day international flower show and agri fest, at Ambalavayal in Wayanad district on Friday.

Agriculture Minister V.S. Sunil Kumar has said that the Regional Agricultural Research Station (RARS) under the Kerala Agricultural University at Ambalavayal will be developed as a centre of excellence in floriculture.

Speaking after inaugurating a State-level meet of floriculture farmers at “Poopoli”, a 12-day international flower show and agri fest organised jointly by the Kerala Agricultural University and the Department of Agriculture Development and Farmers’ Welfare, at Ambalavayal in the district on Friday, Mr. Sunil Kumar said RARS would be developed as a centre of excellence in floriculture with the assistance of the Netherlands government.

“A farmer producer company will be launched in floriculture sector soon,” Mr. Sunil Kumar said, adding that 100 clusters of farmers, including 40 clusters in Wayanad and 60 clusters in Malappuram district, would be constituted as a part of it.

The Government would execute two agriculture-related projects including “Pushpa Gramam” and soil and water conservation projects worth ₹40 crore in the district this year, the Minister said.

While inaugurating a rice mill of the Thirunelly agri producer company at Chiramoola near Thrissilery in the district, Mr. Sunil Kumar said all possible steps would be taken to promote the cultivation of traditional rice varieties of Wayanad district.

