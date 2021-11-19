Kerala

Rape accused arrested with Interpol help

The Hosdurg police, with the help of Interpol, arrested a man who had gone abroad after allegedly raping a woman.

Muzafarali Madambilath, 23, a resident of Kalayara Arayangadi, was arrested by the police.

According to the police, in 2018, Interpol had issued a red corner notice for Muzafarali, who had gone abroad. Based on this, the UAE police arrested him, which paved the way for his deportation. He was brought to New Delhi and was arrested by a team led by Hosdurg police station sub inspector K. Sreejesh in New Delhi.

The International Investigation Coordination Team, which was set up on the instructions of the State police chief, has issued red corner notices against those who have committed crimes and gone abroad. The team is supervised by Crime Branch ADGP S. Sreejith.


