Randamoozham debuts in Kerala Natanam

Three popular poems in Malayalam — Vayalar’s Ravanaputhri, Edasseri’s Poothappattu and Vyloppilly’s Mampazham — have often been adapted for Kerala Natanam performances in arts festivals.

At the 60th edition of the State School Arts Festival too, there was not much of a difference.

However, Devika S. Nair, a Class 10 student of Silver Hills Higher Secondary School, Kozhikode, caught the show on Saturday performing Randamoozham, based on M.T. Vasudevan Nair’s acclaimed novel.

‘A challenge’

It was Kalamandalam Sathyavrathan, Devika’s teacher, who choreographed Randamoozham specially for his ‘very hard-working disciple’. “Adapting a work in prose for Kerala Natanam was a challenge. As far as I know, nobody has done it before,” he said.

Bhima’s monologue

The plot is in the form of a monologue of Bhima to Draupadi. He accounts various deeds he did out of his love for Draupadi, but finds himself always pushed to the second place.

“In our society there are several people who do not get their rightful place despite their best efforts. This work is dedicated to them,” Sathyavrathan said.

The makers

Ellam ninakkayi Draupadi, ennittum enikkee randamoozha yogam... goes the lyrics by Kalamandalam Neeraj composed by Kalamandalam Vishwas and rendered melodiously by Kalamandalam Vivekanandan. Sathyavrathan said he was the first to adapt Ravanaputhri and Poothappattu too for Kerala Natanam.

Devika, who bagged an A Grade for her effort, said she wished to perform the work before M.T. at some point. She has an A Grade in Nangyarkoothu too.

“I would love to pursue Kerala Natanam professionally after my studies,” she said.“I have found that this suits me better than Nangyarkoothu.”