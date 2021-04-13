Ramzan fasting from today in Kerala

Kerala Muslim Jamat asks the community to engage in spiritual, humanitarian activities

Kazis across the State confirmed the beginning of the Islamic holy month of Ramzan on Tuesday on the basis of the sighting of the new moon. The crescent was sighted on the Kappad beach on Monday evening. Muslims in the State will fast from dawn to dusk for a month from Tuesday. As they fast, they would not drink and smoke and would be expected to refrain from temporal activities.The Kazis who confirmed the beginning of Ramzan included Syed Hyderali Shihab Thangal, Syed Jiffri Muthukoya Thangal, Syed Ibrahim Khaleel Bukhari Thangal, Kanthapuram A.P. Aboobacker Musliar, K. Alikutty Musliar, Syed Mohammed Koya Thangal Jamalullaili, Syed Nasar Hayy Shihab Thangal and O.P.M. Syed Muthukoya Thangal.

The Kerala Muslim Jamat called upon the Muslim community to engage themselves in spiritual activities and humanitarian deeds even while taking all precautions against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Madin Academy chairman Syed Ibrahim Khaleel Bukhari called upon the people to make use of Ramzan to begin a new life filled in virtue. “It is a blessing to get yet another month of Ramzan,” he said, adding that people should respect the COVID-19 protocol formulated by the government.

The faithful were gearing up to herald the fasting month by cleaning mosques, prayer halls and houses in the past week. Ramzan will bring about a visible change in the lifestyle of the people as they go without food and water during the day and engage in special prayers at night.

Most temporal activities, including marriages, are generally avoided during Ramzan. Instead, Muslims engage themselves in activities meant for spiritual cleansing during this month.

Most hotels run by Muslims will remain closed during the day in Ramzan. Many of them opt to undertake annual repairs during the period.