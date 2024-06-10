GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Rajeev Chandrasekhar announces 100-day agenda for Thiruvananthapuram

His statement comes a day after a now-deleted post that announced that it was “curtains down on my 18-year stint of public service” had created a flutter in political circles.

Published - June 10, 2024 10:36 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Rajeev Chandrasekhar, who unsuccessfully contested at the General elections from the Thiruvananthapuram Lok Sabha constituency, announced on Monday that he has planned “a 100-day agenda” for Thiruvananthapuram.

In a post on X, he said, “To all those who voted for me in these elections, I had said that as soon as PM @narendramodi assumes office as PM for third term, we will start working on the problems and issues of people of Thiruvananthapuram.”

His statement came a day after a now-deleted post that apparently announced that it was “curtains down on my 18-year stint of public service” had created a flutter in political circles.

He said, “I certainly didn’t intend to end my 18 years of public service, as a candidate who lost an Election, but that’s how its turned out.”

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor, who successfully retained the Thiruvananthapuram seat, soon responded that Mr. Chandrasekhar had much more to contribute to the country through public service. He added that the BJP leader was young enough to have “another crack” at elective office.

Mr. Chandrasekhar later issued a clarification, claiming the tweet to have been made by a “new young intern” in his team. He asserted the post that had intended to mark the end of his 18 years long stint as an MP and three years as a Minister of State in the Council of Ministers under Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

