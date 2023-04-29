Rains worsen plight of Vyttila Mobility Hub in Ernakulam

April 29, 2023 09:09 pm | Updated 09:09 pm IST - KOCHI

The inundation of the poorly maintained premises of Vyttila Mobility Hub (VMH) that include Kochi Metro’s Vyttila station, in the recent downpour, has worsened the chaos that prevails at what was originally touted as Kerala’s first inter-modal transport hub.

The shoddy state of affairs has taken commuters and visitors, including those who have been converging during the past couple of days at the Kochi Water Metro terminal in the 25-acre premises, by surprise. The Water Metro’s Operational Control Centre (OCC) too is located in the mobility hub.

One among the regular commuters who boards buses and the metro, Anilkumar T.K. from Kottayam spoke of how he has seen the condition of the mobility hub turn from bad to worse during the past decade, thanks to the apathy of VMH Society and the State government in maintaining the parking lots and the concrete-paver-block carriageway for vehicles.

“The VMH Society is hiding behind the excuse that the government has not accorded sanction for second-phase development works. All that is needed presently is allocation of approximately ₹1 crore to relay and reinforce the paver blocks so that bus commuters and others need not have to endure a back-breaking ride,” Mr. Anilkumar said.

“Pedestrians, who do not have a dedicated pathway, too have to bear with all this. Even worse, the premises and even Kaniampuzha Road that leads to the hub from Vyttila Junction are ill lit. All this speaks volumes of the ineptitude of VMH Society, and agencies such as the Public Works department (which owns the road),” he said.

A ₹9-crore scheme of Cochin Smart Mission Limited (CSML) to repair the damaged carriageway and other basic amenities has not borne fruit so far. Residents and commuters along Kaniampuzha Road also have to bear with vendors and others who have encroached into the corridor.

Ponnurunni resident and general convenor of Janakeeya Anweshana Samity, T.N. Prathapan narrated his ordeal early on Saturday morning when he visited the hub to take a bus. “The entry to the hub and the metro station were inundated and ill lit, posing danger to commuters. The VMH Society that has an IAS officer as its MD, owes an explanation to members of the public on this,” he added.

On being told of the need for boards to help commuters identify the metro station in the weed-infested premises, KMRL sources said they would inform this to the officials concerned.