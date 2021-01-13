Rain to ease off in State

After a thoroughly wet start to the new year, rainfall is likely to ease off in the State by Thursday morning, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

“We expect a reduction in rainfall by Thursday morning,” K. Santhosh, director, IMD, Thiruvananthapuram, said.

Excess rainfall

The year had begun on a rainy note for Kerala with the State recording large excess – in fact a percentage departure of a whopping 2,344% from the normal – in the initial weeks. During the January 1-13 period, the State averaged a rainfall of 95.3 mm against 3.9 mm normal for the period.

In fact, all 14 districts in the State and Mahe and Lakshadweep regions have recorded large excess, which, in IMD parlance, denotes rainfall in excess of 60% above the normal for a given period.

Kasaragod recorded a percentage departure of 15,364% (108.3 mm against the normal of 0.7% mm), Malappuram, 11,279% (79.7 mm against 0.7 mm).

On Wednesday, the southern districts of Kerala, especially Thiruvananthapuram, received widespread rainfall.

The cyclonic circulation, which had triggered widespread rainfall over the State, persisted to the south of the Kanyakumari region. Moreover, the northeast monsoon has not yet withdrawn fully, indicate wind patterns, IMD officials said.