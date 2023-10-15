HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Rain threat looms over paddy harvest in Kuttanad

Farmers have undertaken paddy farming on 8,765 hectares in the additional season in the district, a major portion of which is in Kuttanad; in some parts, they have been forced to halt harvest midway after the field got inundated in heavy showers

October 15, 2023 08:46 pm | Updated 08:46 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Hindu Bureau

Heavy rains that lashed different parts of the district on Saturday night have hampered the harvesting of paddy cultivated in the second (additional) crop season.

Farmers have undertaken paddy farming on 8,765 hectares in the additional season in the district, a major portion of which is in Kuttanad. At Polepadam polder under Thakazhi Krishi Bhavan, farmers have been forced to halt harvest midway after the field got inundated in heavy showers. Ryots at Pacha Eravuri polder at Edathua, which is set to go under combine harvesters in the coming days, fear that incessant rains coupled with an increase in the flow of floodwaters from the eastern side would worsen the situation and adversely affect the harvesting of the crop.

The weather agency has declared an orange alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall for Alappuzha on Monday and a yellow alert for isolated heavy rainfall on Tuesday.

Despite the threat of rain, farmers in the region are forced to keep the harvested paddy in polders or in the open due to a lack of proper storage facilities. Farmers complained that mills have started demanding huge discounts, in some cases up to 10 kg per quintal of paddy, citing high moisture content in the rain-soaked grain.

It is the second time in as many weeks that torrential downpours have affected paddy cultivation in Kuttanad. Two weeks ago, large tracts of paddy fields with standing crops, including those ready for harvest, got submerged in water. After the initial postponement, the harvest of paddy crops began in the region on October 6.

The rain has also hindered preparations for ‘puncha’ (first) crop season in Kuttanad.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.