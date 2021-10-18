Rain subsides, 14 relief camps opened in capital district

Youth drowns in the Kallar, search continues for migrant worker who went missing in the Amayizhanjan canal on Saturday

Even while the unseasonal rain subsided on Sunday, there appeared to be no respite for the woes of large sections of people who were unsettled by the downpour in the capital district.

As many as 516 displaced people have sought refuge in the 14 relief camps that have been operationalised in Thiruvananthapuram.

Among them, 312 people belonging to 78 families have been accommodated in the five camps in Thiruvananthapuram taluk.

At Neyyattinkara

As many as 125 people belonging to 45 families are staying in six camps in Neyyattinkara taluk.In Chirayinkeezhu taluk, 25 families numbering 79 people have been rehabilitated in three camps.

No such facilities have been opened in Nedumangad, Varkala and Kattakada taluks thus far.

District authorities have recorded two houses to be fully damaged and 45 houses partially damaged in the heavy wind and downpour that the district witnessed on Saturday. These structures with varying degrees of damage included 11 houses in Thiruvananthapuram, 15 in Nedumangad, 13 in Chirayinkeezhu, three in Kattakada, two in Varkala and one in Neyyattinkara.

With the shutters of the Peppara, Neyyar and Aruvikkara reservoirs open, the district administration has cautioned the public residing on their downstream. Notwithstanding the alert issued against venturing into waterbodies on account of the rising water levels, there have been instances of such warnings being neglected.

Abhilash, 23, of Kaimanam, drowned in the Kallar after he and three others had gone to a check-dam in Nellikunnu near Vithura.

The incident occurred around 5.30 p.m., shortly after the group reached the area after they were turned back at the Ponmudi hill station where visitors have been barred entry since Saturday. According to the Vithura police, another member of the group too was caught in the strong waves, but he managed to latch on to a creeper until he was rescued by local residents. The body of the deceased was shifted to the Vithura taluk hospital.

The search operation of the migrant worker who went missing in the Amayizhanjan canal in Kannammoola a day ago continued on Sunday, albeit without result.

Aid announced

General Education Minister V. Sivankutty, who supervised the efforts, offered all possible assistance to the family of Jharkhand native Nagardeep Mandal, who was swept away after he had gone to bath in the Amayizhanjan canal around 1.50 p.m. on Saturday.

Civil Supplies Minister G.R. Anil, Mayor Arya Rajendran and V.K. Prasanth, MLA, also visited the area.