Railways withdraw halt for trains

The halt for four trains at Perashshannur and Kodumunda stations will be withdrawn from this month on various dates. Accordingly, train No. 06455 Shoranur Junction - Kozhikode Unreserved Express Special will not halt at these stations from July 15; No. 06454 Kozhikode - Shoranur Junction Unreserved Express Special from July 16; No. 06495 Thrissur - Kozhikode Daily Unreserved Express Special from July 25, and No. 06496 Kozhikode - Shoranur Daily Unreserved Express Special from July 26.