Kerala

Railways withdraw halt for trains

The halt for four trains at Perashshannur and Kodumunda stations will be withdrawn from this month on various dates. Accordingly, train No. 06455 Shoranur Junction - Kozhikode Unreserved Express Special will not halt at these stations from July 15; No. 06454 Kozhikode - Shoranur Junction Unreserved Express Special from July 16; No. 06495 Thrissur - Kozhikode Daily Unreserved Express Special from July 25, and No. 06496 Kozhikode - Shoranur Daily Unreserved Express Special from July 26.


