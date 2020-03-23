Railways ease norms for refund

For trains cancelled for journey period from March 21 to June 21, refund across the counter can be taken on submission of ticket up to three months from the date of journey as per the relaxed refund rules of Railways.

At present, the existing rule for refund of cancelled tickets is three days/72 hours excluding the day of journey. The rules have been relaxed to help passengers avail themselves of refund of tickets and avoid crowding at counters to ensure social distancing.

There is no change in rules pertaining to e-tickets . No fresh advance booking at ticket counters in reservation office is possible till March 31. However, online booking via the IRCTC website is available for commuters. If train is not cancelled but the passenger does not want to undertake the journey, ticket deposit receipt (TDR) can be filed within three months from the date of journey at the station. The TDR can be submitted to the chief claims officer/ chief commercial manager, refund/ claims office for refund with in 60 days of filing of TDR subject to verification.