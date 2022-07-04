Railway job scam: suspected BJP worker suspended

Suspects still at large, say police sources

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has placed under suspension a local party worker from Mukkom who was accused of operating a major job fraud in the name of Indian Railways.

M.K. Shiju, the suspect in the incident, was suspended from the primary membership of the party after he was booked by the Kozhikode rural police on the basis of a complaint filed by one of the cheated couples.

The Mukkom native had already been removed from various other leadership roles after noticing his alleged involvement in similar cases in his village. According to the police, the main allegation against him was the collection of a huge fund from various railway job aspirants.

“The suspects, including Mr. Shiju, are at large and the search is on for locating them,” said a civil police officer from Mukkom station. He also said there were no fresh petitions from anyone other than the already submitted complaint.

According to the petitioners, the furtively operated job scheme cheated over 500 aspirants from various northern Kerala districts. The trickery was operated using a fake email address and instant messaging groups created in the name of the Railways, they said.

The complainants had earlier revealed that the fraudsters functioned as Railway Recruitment Board members to communicate with the job aspirants and win their trust. Apart from this, the name and designation of the Chairman of the Southern Railways were misused to attest the fake communications.

The alleged involvement of some of the local BJP workers in the sham scheme had also come as a shocker for many. There were efforts on the part of the suspects to misuse the photographs of senior BJP leaders to canvas the job aspirants and thus enrol more members promising attractive commissions.