Rail ticket examiners on warpath

The Indian Railways Ticket Checking Staff Organisation (IRTCSO) is on a warpath against the increasing privatisation plans in the Railways.

IRTCSO officials have warned of stepping up their protests against the privatisation move. N.S. Radhakrishnan Nair and S.M.S. Mujeeb Rahman, national vice president and joint secretary respectively of the IRTCSO, in a statement here on Friday, warned the Railways that its move to hand over ticketing processes of profit-making trains and routes to private operators would badly damage the well being of Railways, particularly its users and employees.

The IRTCSO national executive to be held at Olavakode on Saturday and Sunday will chalk out the agitation plans. Sixty members representing various zones of Railways will attend the two-day meet. The meeting will discuss the problems being faced by the ticket checking staff in the wake of the reforms and their impact on the passengers.