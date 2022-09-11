Rahul to lay stress on regional issues in Kerala

Congress leader set to meet Vizhinjam and SilverLine agitators

Giving emphasis to regional issues, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will interact with those agitating against the Vizhinjam international seaport and the SilverLine semi-high-speed rail projects during his Bharat Jodo Yatra in the State.

On Monday, the Congress scion will visit the representatives of the Latin Archdiocese of Thiruvananthapuram which has been spearheading the Vizhinjam protest. While engineer-environmental activist Sridhar Radhakrishnan, a vocal critic of the K-Rail project, walked with Mr. Gandhi for nearly a kilometre during his rally on Sunday, the Congress leader is expected to have a detailed discussion with the leaders of the campaign against the State government project at a later stage.

The movements are likely to take centre stage in the State’s political discourse again with Mr. Gandhi set to weigh in on the issues that could push the State government on the defensive.

Having visited the Ayyankali memorial in Venganoor in the capital district, the Congress leader will also pay tributes at the memorials of other social reformers, including Sree Narayana Guru and Chattambi Swami, as the rally progresses.

Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan told mediapersons here that Mr. Gandhi will have luncheon meetings with prominent personalities in Thiruvananthapuram, Ernakulam, Thrissur, and Malappuram. While he interacted with handloom weavers in Neyyattinkara on Sunday, discussions with the representatives of other traditional industries including coir and cashew, and farmers from Kuttanad and Palakkad, tribal communities of Attappady, youngsters and ex-servicemen are also lined up during the 19-day-long Kerala leg of the rally.

He expressed optimism that the yatra will revive the Congress that suffered consecutive losses at the Legislative Assembly elections in the State. “The entire rank and file of the party are enthusiastic. The padayatra will revitalise the party in time for the next polls,” he said.