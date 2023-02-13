Rahul mounts scathing attack on PM for ‘favouring Adani Group’

February 13, 2023 08:26 pm | Updated 08:26 pm IST - KALPETTA

Congress leader and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi on Monday mounted a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi for allegedly favouring the Adani Group and sought to know why his speech on the ‘nexus between the two’ was edited out of Parliament records.

Addressing party workers at Meenangadi in Wayanad on Monday, Mr. Gandhi alleged the nexus between the Prime Minister and Gautam Adani made the latter the second richest person in the world.

Queries to Mr. Modi

Mr. Gandhi said he had raised many questions to Mr. Modi in Parliament regarding his ‘links with Mr. Adani.’ “Some of the questions were: How many times did Mr. Adani travel to a country immediately after the Prime Minister’s visit to the country? How many times did Mr. Adani get a contract in a foreign country after the Prime Minister’s visit? How did Mr. Adani grow so fast? But Mr. Modi failed to respond to the questions. Instead he asked, ‘Why are you not called Nehru? Why are you called Gandhi?,’” said Mr. Gandhi. In response to Mr. Modi’s query on his surname, he said, “In India, generally, our surname is the surname of our father,” he said.

The MP said shell companies abroad were sending thousands of crores of rupees to India. “Nobody knows where they are based and who owns the companies,” he added.

On farmers’ plight

Mr. Gandhi said that during his ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ he had met people from various walks of life, including farmers. The condition of farmers in all the States was sad and pathetic. “Their plight should change, for which the Union government and the State governments should adopt immediate steps. The concerns of those struggling on land for their livelihood should be addressed,” he said.

Mr. Gandhi said he would bring his mother and Congress leader Sonia Gandhi next time to Wayanad. Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president K. Sudhakaran presided.

Prior to the meeting, Mr. Gandhi visited the family of Viswanathan, a tribal youth of Adled hamlet here, who was found hanging near the Government Medical College Hospital, Kozhikode. He also interacted with the relatives of Thomas Pallippurath, of Puthussery, who was recently killed in a tiger attack.

He attended the District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee meeting and the Members of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme (MPLADS) review meeting.