Rahul Gandhi’s decision to contest from Wayanad “short-sighted”: D. Raja

The CPI leader was participating in a meet-the-press programme organised by the Kerala Union of Working Journalists

April 16, 2024 08:46 pm | Updated 08:46 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Emphasising the need for the Left parties to counter the growing influence of right-wing forces in the country, Communist Party of India (CPI) general secretary D. Raja has reiterated his criticism of Rahul Gandhi’s decision to contest the polls from Kerala.

The Congress leader has picked the wrong fight by way of the “short-sighted” decision, Mr. Raja said, while participating in a meet-the-press programme organised by the Kerala Union of Working Journalists here on Tuesday.

While he stopped short of accusing the Congress of violating the political understanding within the INDIA bloc, he left it to the electorate to judge the move.

“A leader of his (Mr. Gandhi’s) stature should have taken the fight to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). He could have opted for any other State in south India or anywhere else. He had spearheaded two yatras that primarily attacked the BJP and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh. But, why is he taking on the Left when it comes to electoral battle,” Mr. Raja asked.

‘Between LDF and UDF’

He urged the Congress to take a cue from Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, whom he credited for having smoothly facilitated the seat-sharing exercising in the State. Nonetheless, he pointed out the electoral battle is between the Left Democratic Front (LDF) and the United Democratic Front (UDF) in Kerala.

The CPI leader said the upcoming elections were crucial for the country to prevent its slide into a fascist, dictatorial, and theocratic regime. He also accused the National Democratic Alliance government under Narendra Modi of using all powers under its command to condition public perspectives.

