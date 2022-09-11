Rahul Gandhi’s Bharath Jodo Yatra gets off to a rousing start in Kerala

Led by a bevy of senior Congress leaders, thousands of party workers gathered at Parassala to receive the rally

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is addressing to the public during the Bharat Jodo Yatra on the Tamil Nadu Kerala border at Thalaichanvilai in Kanniyakumari district on September 10, 2022. | Photo Credit: Shaikmohideen A

The Kerala leg of the ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ led by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi got off to a rousing start on its fourth day early Sunday.

Led by a bevy of senior Congress leaders, thousands of party workers gathered at Parassala to receive the rally that commenced at Kanniyakumari and will traverse 3570 km across 12 States to culminate in Srinagar in four months.

In Kerala, the 19-day-long padayatra will cover various district including Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad and Malappuram.

The rally, which reached Cheruvarakonam near the Kerala-Tamil Nadu border late Saturday, resumed at Parassala around 7.30 a.m.

Mr. Gandhi, who was accompanied by AICC general secretary Jairam Ramesh and several ‘padayatris’, was received by Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president K. Sudhakaran, Leader of Opposition VD Satheesan, AICC general secretary Tariq Anwar, senior leaders Oommen Chandy, Ramesh Chennithala, Shashi Tharoor, K. Muraleedharan, Benny Behanan, Adoor Prakash, Anto Antony, Jebi Mather and State co-ordinator of the rally Kodikunnil Suresh, all MPs, United Democratic Front (UDF) convener MM Hassan and several legislators.

Mr. Gandhi commenced the Kerala leg of the foot rally after paying floral tributes before the statues of Mahatma Gandhi and K. Kamaraj at Parassala.

As he entered Kerala, Mr. Gandhi tweeted: “Gain freedom through education, gain strength through organization, gain prosperity through industry.”

Today, as we enter the beautiful state of Kerala, on the auspicious occasion of Sree Narayana Guru Jayanti, his words inspire every step we take on the #BharatJodoYatra (sic)“.