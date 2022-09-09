The Bharat Jodo Yatra should live up to its mission and not be about Rahul

The Bharat Jodo Yatra should live up to its mission and not be about Rahul

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra, literally a ‘unite India march’, is an ambitious political project that will test his acceptance as a leader and the mood of the country. Kicked off on Wednesday in Kanniyakumari at the tip of the Indian peninsula, the march will cover 3,500 km in close to five months across 12 States and two Union Territories to reach Kashmir. Mr. Gandhi said the march was an effort to unite all Indians behind the values of the national flag, the core of which is diversity. The Congress leader said those values were now under threat from Hindutva, the ideology of the current regime. Mr. Gandhi, a strident and consistent critic of Hindutva, and a votary of diversity, federalism and liberalism, has not been able to mobilise sufficient public support behind his thinking so far to revive the Congress. Meanwhile, Hindutva remains popular enough to win power in Delhi, though its geographical spread is still patchy. Mr. Gandhi has faced criticism of being a sporadic political actor with limited capacity for sustained action. By venturing into such a long and challenging enterprise, he is possibly testing his own endurance. Such political journeys have historically and in the recent past rewritten the fortunes of leaders and ideas — from M.K. Gandhi to L.K. Advani. Mr. Gandhi will therefore be closely followed every step of the way by his admirers, critics and, more importantly, open-minded sceptics.

What matters for Mr. Gandhi will be what the undecided section of Indian population makes of his yatra. The Congress had announced this yatra at a brainstorming session in Udaipur in May. This yatra would be more productive in conjunction with the other measures announced in Udaipur to revamp the party. Of particular distaste for the neutral people of India is the continuing trend of dynasties capturing positions of power at the cost of the ordinary, talented workers in the Congress. The Udaipur conclave had resolved to check the level of dynastic inheritance of power in the party, but that has remained on paper. Mr. Gandhi is acutely aware of the toxic legacy that shackles the party. In response, he has swung between a self-effacing approach and the promotion of his own coterie in place of the previous. Mr. Gandhi will have to discover, inspire, and incentivise the Congress worker through this journey. The notion that NGOs and actors outside the Congress structure will give buoyancy to his politics is wrong and misplaced. Mr. Gandhi will have to convince the general public of his capacity to lead a national change and also motivate the party’s workers who have long been trampled by one group of rootless imposters after another. That is a long, and even lonely, journey.