Rahul Gandhi visits Panakkad, offers condolences to family of Syed Hyderali Shihab Thangal

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi speaking to IUML State president Syed Sadikali Shihab Thangal during his visit to Panakkad on Monday night. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi visited Panakkad, near here, on Monday night and offered his condolences to the family of former Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) State president Syed Hyderali Shihab Thangal who died on Sunday.

Speaking after meeting the family members, Mr. Gandhi described Hyderali Shihab Thangal as an epitome of human love. He said Thangal was one of the noblest human beings Kerala had seen and was an unforgettable leader of the United Democratic Front (UDF).

Mr. Gandhi said that Thangal had left several lessons for the coming generation. Working without neglecting anyone and without hatred to anyone was almost impossible in politics, but Thangal made it possible, the Congress leader said.

He brought a letter of condolence from his mother and Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi. The letter described Thangal as a “remarkable and towering personality of the politics of Kerala, much admired and respected by all, irrespective of their faith and political affiliation.”

Ms. Gandhi, in her letter, said that Thangal was a leader who understood the needs and aspirations of his community, whom he served with great dynamism and dedication.

Mr. Gandhi was accompanied by Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee president K. Sudhakaran, Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly V.D. Satheesan and Congress leader K.C. Venugopal.

IUML State president Syed Sadiqali Shihab Thangal and others received Mr. Gandhi at Panakkad.

Mr. Gandhi interacted with Thangal’s sons Syed Nayeemali Shihab and Syed Mueenali Shihab as well as the little grandchildren.

