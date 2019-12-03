Rahul Gandhi to visit Wayanad

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, MP, will visit his constituency, Wayanad, from December 5 to December 7.

Mr. Gandhi would reach Kozhikode on Wednesday evening and would begin his visit on Thursday. He would inaugurate the Indira Gandhi memorial bus stand-cum-shopping complex at Edakkara in Malappuram at 10 a.m. on Thursday. He would attend UDF Assembly conventions at Nilambur , Edakkara and Thiruvambadi at 11 a.m, 12 p.m, and 4.20 p.m. He would inaugurate a cultural conference at Mahadeva Temple, Kodenchery, at 6.15 p.m.

Mr. Gandhi would then visit the family of Shehala Sherin, the child who died of a snakebite, at 11.30 a.m. at Sulthan Bathery on Friday. He would also visit the Sarvajana HSS where the snakebite occurred, at 12.10 p.m. Mr. Gandhi would attend a UDF Assembly meet at the Chandragiri auditorium at 3 p.m. He would inaugurate the new block of the taluk hospital at Vythiri at 4.p.m. Mr. Gandhi would hold a meeting with 400 disaster management volunteers here at 10 a.m. on Saturday. He would also attend UDF Assembly conventions at Sulthan Bathery and Vellamunda at 11 a.m. and 1.30 p.m. He will then return to Delhi at 6.20 p.m.