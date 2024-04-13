Rahul Gandhi, D.K. Shivakumar to attend election campaigns in State

April 13, 2024 07:48 pm | Updated 07:48 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Rahul Gandhi will address a mega rally of the United Democratic Front on April 15 at Kozhikode at 6 p.m., said Joseph Vazhakkan, programme coordinator, here on Saturday.

Mr. Gandhi will participate in various programmes in the Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency on April 15 and 16.

He will also speak at public meetings on April 18 at the Lok Sabha constituencies of Kannur at 10 a.m., Palakkad at 3 p.m., and Kottayam at 5 p.m.

On April 22, Mr. Gandhi will address a rally in Thrissur at 10 a.m., in Thiruvananthapuram at 3 p.m. and in Alappuzha at 5 p.m.

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar will speak at a public meeting on April 16 at Thiruvananthapuram at 10 a.m. and will participate in a roadshow from Mattanur to Iritty at 2 p.m.

At 4 p.m. on the same day, he will speak at Nadapuram in the Vadakara constituency and in Koduvally in the Kozhikode constituency at 5.30 p.m.

He will also address a public meeting at Thanoor in the Ponnani constituency at 7.30 p.m.