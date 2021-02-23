Rahul calls on striking PSC rank holders

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday night made an impromptu visit to PSC rank holders’ agitation venue in front of the Secretariat.

His visit seems to have thrust the month-old agitation for placement into the national limelight. Mr. Gandhi interacted with protesters who had commenced a hunger strike from Monday.

They told him that the government was yet to give any assurance regarding their placement prospects. Leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala said the government had repeatedly refused to engage the youth in talks.

It had despatched officials instead. Moreover, Ministers had resorted to vindictive and individualised criticism against some rank holders who had gone to meet them personally.

Mr. Gandhi said he wanted to meet the youth after Mr. Chennithala appraised him of the agitation. The PSC rank holders said two government officials had engaged them in talks. Their assurances were mainly off the record. The political executive had deemed their protest as politically motivated.

The protesters include those on the rank list for appointment to posts of last-grade employees and civil police officers. National games medal winners were also protesting in front of the Secretariat to press their demand for government jobs.

Former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy, AICC general secretary K.C. Venugopal and Shashi Tharoor, MP, accompanied Mr. Gandhi to the agitation venue.