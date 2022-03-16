Rahim CPI(M) candidate for RS elections
The State committee of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) has fielded Democratic Youth Federation of India national president A. A. Rahim as its candidate for the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections. Mr. Rahim is also a member of the party State committee. He was earlier vice president of the Students Federation of India.
Mr. Rahim had unsuccessfully contested the 2011 Assembly polls from Varkala.
